‘Drunk’ IAF officer creates ruckus in Coimbatore

Police said, the officer was under the influence of alcohol and visited a shop around midnight and allegedly bought a cigarette.

Published: 24th September 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An IAF Officer from Chandigarh, who visited the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore for training, created a public nuisance on Bharathiyar Road in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said, the officer was under the influence of alcohol and visited a shop around midnight and allegedly bought a cigarette. He gave a Rs 500 note, but the shop owner refused it saying he did not have change. After arguing with the shop owner, the IAF officer went to an ATM and damaged a CCTV camera there.

Later, he stopped motorists and asked them to drop him at the college, when motorists informed Kattoor police who alerted college authorities.

A team of officers reached the spot and took him back. He appeared before the police on Saturday.

Sources said the officer agreed to bear the cost of the damaged CCTV camera.

