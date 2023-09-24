Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC imposes Rs 15,000 cost on insurance company

He directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 to Muthu within two weeks and recover the amount from the official responsible for the delay.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently imposed a Rs 15,000 cost on an insurance company for belated payment of medical reimbursement amount to a man.

Justice Battu Devanand passed the order on a contempt petition filed by P Muthu alleging delay in the implementation of an order passed by the court in 2019, directing the district-level empowered committee of Dindigul, headed by the district collector, to reconsider his claim for medical reimbursement within three months.

Though the collector had reconsidered Muthu's claim and sent necessary recommendations to the insurance company in 2020 and 2021, the company kept the matter in cold storage for more than two years, Justice Devanand noted.

Since the court, in the 2019 order, had not issued any direction to the insurance company fixing the time limit to disburse the amount, the company cannot be charged with contempt of court, the judge held.

However, he also observed that being a public sector undertaking, the insurance company has to follow the terms and conditions of the policy issued after collecting the premium from the petitioner and it is the legitimate duty of the company to settle the claim within a reasonable time.

He directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 to Muthu within two weeks and recover the amount from the official responsible for the delay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Madurai Bench insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp