MSMEs urge TN govt to reduce power charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State MSME associations requested the state government to reduce electricity charges considering their welfare.

According to a release, MSMEs have been under tremendous stress in the last two years owing to economic recession, unprecedented increases in raw material costs and shortage of manpower.

“In addition to this, due to increase in power tariff, MSMEs have been facing difficulty in operating their business for the last one year. We have been representing the issues to the state government and are yet to receive any solution. Moreover, the proposal to increase electricity tariff year-on-year will challenge the survival of MSMEs” the release said.

The association also requested to remove solar networking charges, saying the income to Tangedco from networking charges is very minimum.

