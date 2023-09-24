Partially charred body of woman found in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: The partially charred body of a woman was found near a temple at Deevattipatti in Salem on Saturday morning. District police formed three special teams to investigate the case. Sources said locals spotted the half-burnt body of a woman behind the Muniyappan temple near Jodukuli bus stand and informed Deevattipatti police.

A team of police personnel reached the spot and held inquiries. A sniffer dog was pressed into service and some clues were collected in the area, sources said. Police then sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Deevattipatti police have registered a case regarding the incident.

“When the police arrived at the spot, smoke was coming from the woman’s body. So it must have been set on fire only a few hours ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was murdered. How she was killed will be known after the post-mortem results. The woman may be around 25 years old.” a police officer said.

“Details of women who were reported missing in Salem recently are being collected and investigated. Three special teams have been formed to handle the case” he added.

