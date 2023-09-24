Home States Tamil Nadu

Several injured as barricade collapses at 'Happy Street' event in Madurai

Visuals show people struggling to rescue each other, while others check over their injured relatives.

Published: 24th September 2023

By ANI

MADURAI: A hoard of people were injured after a barricade collapsed at an event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

The incident took place during the inauguration of the 'Happy Street' program in the Annanagar area of Madurai.

Kanchana, who was present at the event said, "This event was organized by Madurai Corporation. The police department did not properly provide security in the event."

As Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan along with Minister P Moorthy and District Collector M S Sangeetha inaugurated the program, people tried to rush to the front, she said.

"Shortly after, the stage barricade collapsed and injured several people. Some people got suffocated and some were left unconscious in the incident," she added. 

