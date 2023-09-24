Singanallur TNHB unit to be razed, tenants told to leave by month-end

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of the project to construct new houses for the beneficiaries of the Singanallur housing unit under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), the City Municipal Corporation has issued various guidelines to follow while demolishing the existing housing unit which has in a dilapidated condition for many years.

Based on the long-standing demand to construct a new housing unit, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board sent a letter to the corporation in August 2023, stating that the existing housing unit is in bad shape and requested the civic body to demolish it. On September 4, the Corporation commissioner issued an order to demolish the housing units.

The occupants and beneficiaries of the housing unit paid Rs 4.77 lakh to the corporation on September 8 to carry out the work. Following that, the Corporation East zone assistant commissioner S Senthil Kumaran has issued the guidelines for the work and said that the demolition work should take a time of six months.

According to the order issued to the private firm and the resident association, the demolition work should only begin after vacating the housing unit. Out of 960 around 50 houses are occupied in the housing unit and they are given an instruction to the occupants to vacate their houses before September 30.

Further, the work should only be carried out after setting up proper fencing around the site to avoid disturbances to public movement and the work will begin after the resident association getting an NOC from the TNHB since the department has assets inside the site.

The new housing unit is planned to be constructed on 4 of 10 acres through a private construction firm under the sharing of 40-60 %. The firm which offers the housing facilities will use the remaining for their own housing project. Already the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy inspected the place and confirmed the housing project. Around 327 occupants have not received the document for their property from the Housing Board, said sources.

