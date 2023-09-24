Stalin unveils statue of Tamil scholar 'Silamboli' Chellappan in Namakkal

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: CM MK Stalin on Saturday unveiled the statue of Tamil scholar ‘Silamboli’ Chellappan at Kondampattimedu village near Senthamangalam, via video conference from Chennai. The statue was commissioned by the Silamboli Chellappan Silapathigara Arakattalai. Forest Minister S Mathiventhan, MP Rajeshkumar and MLAs Ramalingam and Ponnusamy were present during the event.

Tracing the scholar’s life, Stalin said, “He was also the founding director of the world Tamil research institute. He openly spoke against Hindi as official language. After DMK formed its first government under CN Annadurai, Silamboli Chellappan was made organiser of the second World Tamil conference held in Chennai, In 1976, when the DMK government was dismissed, Chellapan was demoted from his post as director of Tamil development department by the then governor. It seems all governors are like this, unaware of the administration,” Stalin said.

In 1989, when DMK came into power Chellapan was appointed as founding director of Tamil research institute.

NAMAKKAL: CM MK Stalin on Saturday unveiled the statue of Tamil scholar ‘Silamboli’ Chellappan at Kondampattimedu village near Senthamangalam, via video conference from Chennai. The statue was commissioned by the Silamboli Chellappan Silapathigara Arakattalai. Forest Minister S Mathiventhan, MP Rajeshkumar and MLAs Ramalingam and Ponnusamy were present during the event. Tracing the scholar’s life, Stalin said, “He was also the founding director of the world Tamil research institute. He openly spoke against Hindi as official language. After DMK formed its first government under CN Annadurai, Silamboli Chellappan was made organiser of the second World Tamil conference held in Chennai, In 1976, when the DMK government was dismissed, Chellapan was demoted from his post as director of Tamil development department by the then governor. It seems all governors are like this, unaware of the administration,” Stalin said. In 1989, when DMK came into power Chellapan was appointed as founding director of Tamil research institute.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });