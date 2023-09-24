TN: Deputy tahsildar, VAO suspended for manipulating govt land records

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj suspended Ottapidaram headquarters deputy tahsildar and Eppodumvendran Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on charges of issuing Natham patta for 40 cents of land valued at Rs 1.2 crore without following the rules and manipulating government records.

According to a press statement, Eppodumvendran VAO P Muthuvel Kannan had allotted a Natham patta for 40 cents of land belonging to a government residential plot without following any rules pertaining to the matter and manipulated the records arbitrarily. The Ottapidaram taluk headquarters deputy tahsildar S Vadivelkumar unlawfully issued a Natham patta, the statement read.

The inquiries conducted by the higher officials proved the allegations and revealed that the VAO had taken the land records to his house, causing a huge revenue loss to the government exchequer. Based on this, the collector placed both Muthuvel Kannan and Vadivelkumar under suspension.

