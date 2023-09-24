Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Deputy tahsildar, VAO suspended for manipulating govt land records

The Ottapidaram taluk headquarters deputy tahsildar S Vadivelkumar unlawfully issued a Natham patta, the statement read.

Published: 24th September 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

SUSPENDED-SUSPENSION

Image used for representational purposes only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj suspended Ottapidaram headquarters deputy tahsildar and Eppodumvendran Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on charges of issuing Natham patta for 40 cents of land valued at Rs 1.2 crore without following the rules and manipulating government records.

According to a press statement, Eppodumvendran VAO P Muthuvel Kannan had allotted a Natham patta for 40 cents of land belonging to a government residential plot without following any rules pertaining to the matter and manipulated the records arbitrarily. The Ottapidaram taluk headquarters deputy tahsildar S Vadivelkumar unlawfully issued a Natham patta, the statement read.

The inquiries conducted by the higher officials proved the allegations and revealed that the VAO had taken the land records to his house, causing a huge revenue loss to the government exchequer. Based on this, the collector placed both Muthuvel Kannan and Vadivelkumar under suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ottapidaram Thoothukudi District Collector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp