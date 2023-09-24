TN: Low-tension consumers can now modify power load without fee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant relief for small and medium industries, the power tariff system in Tamil Nadu was tweaked on Saturday to allow low-tension consumers (tariff IIIB) to modify their electrical load based on demand four times a year without any charge. A 15% capital subsidy will also be offered for rooftop solar power generation.

The decision by Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) came after Chief Minister MK Stalin, during a review meeting held at the secretariat on July 21, told officials to address the requests of micro, small, and medium enterprises regarding electricity charges, a press release issued on Saturday said.

Incidentally, Tamil Nadu Industries Associations have planned to go on strike on Monday to urge the state to withdraw the recent electricity tariff revision, peak hour charge and fixed charge, and to press for other demands.

Explaining steps taken in the past, the press release also said Tangedco had submitted a multi-year electricity tariff petition for the financial years 2022-23 to 2026-27 to TNERC in July 2022. After the CM asked officials to take into consideration inputs from MSMEs and industries and revise the tariff, fixed charges for industries were reduced in July as follows --- from Rs 100 to Rs 75 for up to 50 KW, from Rs 325 to Rs 150 for 50 KW to 100 KW, from Rs 500 to Rs 150 for 100 KW to 112 KW, and from Rs 600 to Rs 550 for above 112 KW --- the press release pointed out.

The release also recalled the announcement made in 2022 towards the reduction of peak hour electricity charges for MSMEs from 25% to 15%, with the government providing an additional subsidy of Rs 145 crore annually to benefit 3.37 lakh industries.

