BJP-AIADMK fight a drama, they are on friendly terms, says Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: “The BJP has threatened AIADMK to become its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. Though it appears like the two parties are fighting, they are actually very close,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

Addressing party workers in Kangeyam, Stalin said, “If BJP openly supports AIADMK, it will be forced to support the AIADMK’s corruption charges too. If AIADMK supports BJP, it will be forced to openly support the saffron party’s communalism. At this juncture, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami travelled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to safeguard himself as a corruption case against him came up for hearing in Supreme Court.

Even former AIADMK ministers travelled to Delhi to meet Shah secretly. This is the current situation of the opposition party in Tamil Nadu. Even at this juncture, Palaniswami is supporting the ‘one nation one election’ move. He has forgotten the risk that when both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held together, the AIADMK’s number will reduce from the current figure.”

Talking about the Women’s Reservation Bill, Stalin said, “The BJP has played a trick on people and its real intention is only to divert their attention. If the BJP really cares for reservation, it should have brought the bill several years ago. The bill can bring down the strength of MPs from South India in their representation in Parliament. BJP is claiming the success of Chandrayaan-3 and G20 conference. While G20 Summit is held annually and has a rotating presidency, which is part of the schedule, Chandrayaan and lunar mission were launched in early 2000, and these are not related to the BJP.” Stalin also alleged that the BJP government had made several election promises, but never fulfilled any of them.

“The party promised jobs to two crore people, but unemployment has risen tremendously. The BJP announced that India would become $5 trillion economy by 2024, but it never happened. On the other hand, BJP’s policies like demonetisation and GST have brought problems to industries in Tamil Nadu. As a result, ‘Dollar city’ of Tiruppur has become a ‘dull city’ and Coimbatore, known as ‘Manchester of South India’ has shrunk to become a crescent moon. The key promises of the union government such as modernisation of Salem Steel Plant and infrastructure facilities for textile industry in Erode never happened,” Stalin added.

CM inspects road works in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: En route to Tiruppur, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Coimbatore and conducted a surprise inspection of road works along with ministers KN Nehru and K Ponmudi. Stalin took part in a voting booth in-charge training programme for party workers at Kangeyam Padiyur in Tiruppur district. Stalin inspected road works and ordered the chief secretary to conduct a weekly review meeting on their progress. Stalin inspected the 2.04 km tar road work at Tulsi Nagar in Ward 8 being carried out at a cost of `1.62 crore and the 2.21 km road work at VKV Nagar at a cost of `1.5 crore.

