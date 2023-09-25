Decade-old out-of-use water tank is taking up public space in S. Pudukkottai village, say residents

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: At S. Pudukkottai village in Sirugamani town panchayat, the 2,000-odd residents are plagued not by water scarcity, but by an out-of-use overhead water tank eating up public space.

A decade has passed since an overhead water tank in S. Pudukkottai village in Sirugamani town panchayat supplied water to residents. The overhead tank, with a maximum capacity of 30,000 litres, eats up a significant portion of the Mariamman Temple ground, forcing the locals to seek official intervention to either bring it back to use or demolish it.

According to the residents, the water tank stands tall as a relic that has gone out of use, of benefit to none, and playing spoilsport during special occasions or gatherings.

A villager, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, "Ten years ago, we had raised objections against the water tank since a spot on the Mariamman Temple ground was earmarked for its construction. The temple ground is where we used to gather around and hold discussions. Now, we have lost a significant slice of it to the huge water tank, which, now, is of no use to anyone."

Activist MRS Rajalingam said, "We have submitted petitions with the district collector. The water tank should be demolished. How could they (town panchayat) construct something using public funds and leave it unused for almost a decade?"

When contacted, Sivagami Sundari R, president of Sirugamani Town Panchayat, told TNIE, "We are aware of the issue. I cannot recall the exact amount spent on its (water tank) construction. But it has not been in operation ever since it was built. We will seek the opinion of the town panchayat engineer; if the water tank is found to be unstable, it'll be demolished as per the people's wish." An official for panchayats in the district administration said he will look into the matter.

