Jayakumar reiterates stand on ties with BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar reiterated at a press conference on Sunday that there is no alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP. He also said the AIADMK has scheduled a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters on Monday, during which significant decisions will be taken.

Responding to questions about the status of ties between the two parties, Jayakumar said, “We stand firm on the position declared on September 18 that there are no ties with BJP. There is no wavering on this matter. More crucial decisions will betaken at the district meeting.”

As regards AIADMK leaders’ meetings with the BJP’s national leadership, he said MLAs like SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam held discussions with BJP leaders solely for the welfare of public, with no political agenda.

On IT raids at a company allegedly related to Jayakumar after “snapping ties with BJP,” he said, “We (AIADMK) have nothing to hide. We have come through a lot and have never been afraid of any kind of threat. “

The AIADMK meeting on Monday will be attended by the party’s district secretaries, headquarters secretaries, and elected representatives and will be chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar reiterated at a press conference on Sunday that there is no alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP. He also said the AIADMK has scheduled a meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters on Monday, during which significant decisions will be taken. Responding to questions about the status of ties between the two parties, Jayakumar said, “We stand firm on the position declared on September 18 that there are no ties with BJP. There is no wavering on this matter. More crucial decisions will betaken at the district meeting.” As regards AIADMK leaders’ meetings with the BJP’s national leadership, he said MLAs like SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam held discussions with BJP leaders solely for the welfare of public, with no political agenda. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On IT raids at a company allegedly related to Jayakumar after “snapping ties with BJP,” he said, “We (AIADMK) have nothing to hide. We have come through a lot and have never been afraid of any kind of threat. “ The AIADMK meeting on Monday will be attended by the party’s district secretaries, headquarters secretaries, and elected representatives and will be chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.