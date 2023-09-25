Monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 is not enough considering rise in prices of essentials under DMK govt: Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Considering the rise in the prices of essential commodities and hike in EB tariff under the DMK rule, even distributing `10,000 to the women heads of the family will not be enough, said BJP President K Annamalai.

Addressing the gathering at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on Sunday night after completing 'Enmann Enmakkal Padayatra' in the surroundings of Kuniyamuthur, he said that in the last 29 months, the DMK government has hiked the prices of milk four times and a litre of ghee three times along with the exorbitant hike in property tax and EB tariff.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin is celebrating the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Scheme, an initiative under which financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is distributed to the family heads, as an achievement of the DMK government when the state people is reeling under rising prices of commodities. During my visit on Sunday, I prayed to the Perur Patteswarar to convey the condition of the people to the CM as he is not aware of the suffering of the common people, said Annamalai.

"The central government has sanctioned Rs 17, 188 crore under the smart city projects across the nation, from which Rs 1,455 crore worth works have been carried out in Coimbatore city. A 25-foot Thiruvalluvar statue has also been established along the Kurichi lake. Likewise, the central government has allocated Rs 25 crore to develop Podanur railway station under Amrit Bharat scheme," he added.

