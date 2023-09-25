Home States Tamil Nadu

Nellai-Chennai Vande Bharat begins first journey

During the event organised by Madurai Division of Southern Railway, Tamilisai and others inspected the decorated Vande Bharat train and interacted with the passengers.

Published: 25th September 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Flagging off of Tirunelveli - Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train by Prime Minister Naredra Modi through video conference in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V.KARTHIKALAGU, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express Train through videoconferencing on Sunday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State L Murugan, DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam, BJP floor leader and MLA Nainar Nagendran marked the occasion at Tirunelveli railway station.

During the event organised by Madurai Division of Southern Railway, Tamilisai and others inspected the decorated Vande Bharat train and interacted with the passengers. The indigenously-built train will transport the passengers at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour. Charging points are provided under each seat, and the train is equipped with special antibacterial UV lamps, better ventilation and air-conditioning. CCTV cameras have been installed in each coach. Tamilisai and Murugan travelled till Madurai after flagging off the train.

Earlier Tamilisai told media persons that Chief Minister M K Stalin was wrong to say in his podcast that the Narendra Modi-led union government had not fulfilled the 'Five Ts - Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology' promises to build brand India.

"Vande Bharat Express is one example of the government achieving five Ts in India. Stalin, who has been opposing Hindi, is now translating his podcast into the same language. His government had also advertised the Urimai Thogai scheme in Hindi newspapers," she added.

