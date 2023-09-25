Overflowing drains, flooded homes: Vallalar residents decry poor infrastructure

By Express News Service

VELLORE: While the recent spell of rain offered relief from the scorching heat for city residents, it brought only distress to those living in Vasantham Nagar, Vallalar. Saturday's moderate downpour caused sewage lines to overflow and lead to flooding of homes in Vasantham Nagar. The next day, corporation officials worked to remedy the situation, however, the residents have sought a final solution to prevent further flooding in the future.

Flooding in the region is said to be the result of, 1) there being no dedicated stormwater drain in Vasantham Nagar, and 2) the uneven terrain. Sewage lines running on either side of the road double up as stormwater drains, and are meant to drain into Kanaru. Due to the terrain's unevenness, sewage and rainwater stagnate without ever draining. This problem is exacerbated during heavy downpours, causing the sewage lines to overflow and run into homes. Even otherwise, residents face issues due to sewage stagnation.

Surprisingly enough, residents said that around eight months ago, construction of the sewage lines was undertaken to prevent water logging in the area. Due to inadequate planning, not taking into account the lay of the land, the very sewage drains have been causing more trouble, they added.

Lavanya (name changed), a resident, said, “Prior to construction of the sewage lines, we never encountered situations where our living rooms and kitchens get flooded. These days we find all sorts of insects, and even snakes in our living quarters. With just moderate rainfall causing this level of flooding, I cannot imagine how dire the situation might get with heavier rains. The authorities must take immediate action.”

Another resident added, “The main road for this area is yet to be laid properly, even though it has been over a year since the completion of the underground drainage system under the smart city project. Whenever it rains, water accumulates on the road, forcing us to walk on the 2-foot-wide raised wall of the drain. My children have fallen into the drains twice now. Officials should come up with a solution as soon as possible.”

In response to the flooding, the ward councillor said, “A tender has been put out for road construction, we will work on the sewage lines while mending the road.

