TN: 13, including 7 kids fall sick after drinking lime juice mixed with cool gel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirteen people, including seven children, were hospitalised at Ponneri government hospitals in Tiruvallur district after they consumed lemon juice with ice from ‘cool gel packs’ that is used for maintaining cold storage, cold therapy and other purposes.

According to health department officials, on Saturday, the children prepared lemonade at home and added the cool pack gel that was in their fridge to the mix and also distributed it to others. Only two children belonged to the same family while the others were their friends who had come to play at their friend’s house. Out of 13, seven were below 15 years of age.

A doctor at the Ponneri GH said they were referred from Arani primary health centre. Out of 13, two complained of nausea and lower abdominal pain. All are stable and they will be discharged after observation. The cool pack is made of water, silicon gel and a colouring agent. It is non-toxic. Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the affected at the hospital on Sunday.

