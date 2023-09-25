Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: BRTEs urge dept to conduct transfer counselling

The school education director, in a circular this week, had asked CEOs in districts to fill BRTE vacancies with surplus BT assistants.

Published: 25th September 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) across the state have urged the school education department to conduct transfer counselling before posting surplus BT assistants as BRTEs.

The school education director, in a circular this week, had asked CEOs in districts to fill BRTE vacancies with surplus BT assistants. The last transfer counselling was held in 2021 and many BRTEs were placed in far away places. Due to increase in vacancies since 2014, many BRTEs have been overseeing more than 40 schools, especially in rural areas. This has caused distress, following which many were seeking postings as BT assistants in schools.

An officer from the district school education department said, “Around 700 surplus teachers will be deployed across the state. For instance, three BRTE posts are vacant at Madukkarai block, five at Valparai. Twelve BRTE posts will be filled in Coimbatore through surplus teachers.”

K Sampath, state president of BRTEs Association, said, “In an executive committee meeting of our association, we  adopted a resolution against the circular issued by the director. We have registered our opposition with school education director as well as the state project director of Samagra Siksha. If counselling is not conducted, we will stage a protest in the coming week.”

While sanctioned strength of BRTEs in TN is 6,000, there are only 2,900 working at present. BRTEs provide academic support to schools by monitoring how classes are taken and suggesting improvisations apart from training teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRTEs school education counselling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp