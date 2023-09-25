Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Demolish/restore decade-old overhead water tank, rue residents of S Pudukkottai

Built ten years ago to provide a potable water supply to residents, the water tank has remained unused since its construction.

Published: 25th September 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image of the out-of-use overhead water tank

By Express News Service

At S Pudukkottai village in Sirugamani town panchayat, the 2,000-odd residents are plagued not by water scarcity, but by an out-of-use overhead water tank eating up public space. Built ten years ago to provide a potable water supply to residents, the water tank has remained unused since its construction.

The 30,000-litre capacity tank eats up a significant portion of the Mariamman Temple ground, forcing locals to seek official intervention to either bring it back to use or demolish it. According to the residents, it stands as a relic that is out of use, of benefit to none, and plays spoilsport during special occasions or gatherings.

A villager, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, “Ten years ago, we had raised objections against the water tank since a spot on the Mariamman Temple ground was earmarked for its construction. The temple ground is where we used to gather around and hold discussions. Now, we have lost a significant slice of it to the huge water tank, which, now, is of no use to anyone.” Activist MRSRS Rajalingam said, “We had submitted petitions with the district collector.

The water tank should be demolished. How could they (town panchayat) construct something using public funds and leave it unused for almost a decade?” When contacted, Sivagami Sundari R, president of Sirugamani Town Panchayat, told TNIE, “We are aware of the issue. I cannot recall the exact amount spent for its (water tank) construction. But it has not been in operation ever since it was built. We will seek the opinion of the town panchayat engineer; if the water tank is found to be unstable, it’ll be demolished as per the people’s wish.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overhead water tank water scarcity public space

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp