TN: Youth ‘dies by suicide’ after kin separate him from inter-caste lover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide near Sriperumbudur after his family ‘separated him’ from his lover as they belonged to different castes. Soon after the death, the youth’s family tried to cremate the body without informing anyone, but police received information and stopped the cremation.

According to Somanmangalam police, Sanjay of Pudhuper, who was still in college, had gone missing a couple of months ago. His father lodged a police complaint. Police conducted inquiry and traced him a few days ago. The youth had eloped with his 17-year-old lover as their parents were against their relationship. Sanjay was sent home with a warning and the girl was sent with her parents.

On Friday, Sanjay, who was dejected due to the separation, allegedly died by suicide when he was alone at home. His parents performed the final rites and took it for cremation on Saturday without informing the police.

Even as the body was being cremated, police received information, rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide near Sriperumbudur after his family ‘separated him’ from his lover as they belonged to different castes. Soon after the death, the youth’s family tried to cremate the body without informing anyone, but police received information and stopped the cremation. According to Somanmangalam police, Sanjay of Pudhuper, who was still in college, had gone missing a couple of months ago. His father lodged a police complaint. Police conducted inquiry and traced him a few days ago. The youth had eloped with his 17-year-old lover as their parents were against their relationship. Sanjay was sent home with a warning and the girl was sent with her parents. On Friday, Sanjay, who was dejected due to the separation, allegedly died by suicide when he was alone at home. His parents performed the final rites and took it for cremation on Saturday without informing the police. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even as the body was being cremated, police received information, rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)