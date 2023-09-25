Vaan initiative second phase inaugurated in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Information Technology & Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched a pilot project 'Vaan' in his constituency, to empower women and create a better livelihood for them and those around them. By promoting mass entrepreneurship among women from economically weaker sections of society, Vaan aims to ensure that the BPL families in the Madurai Central Constituency receive a minimum monthly income of Rs 10,000, through the entrepreneurial efforts of their womenfolk.



The first phase of Project Vaan began at Sundararajapuram. Women were given jobs in the production and supply of quality pure gum benzoin (sambrani). The second phase of the initiative was inaugurated on Sunday, at the integrated stitching unit established by Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Madurai Rajmahal donated 25 electric sewing machines to Project Vaan as a part of their CSR initiatives. About 25 women from three women's self-help groups in the community were selected for this, and BPL women were given procurement orders for the production and wholesale supply of shirts, skirts, nighties, and towels.



"After studying the results and outcomes of this model, we are planning to establish more business units across Madurai. Vaan is a beacon of hope for women shackled by poverty and societal constraints," added the IT minister

