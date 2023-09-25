Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaan initiative second phase inaugurated in Madurai

The first phase of Project Vaan began at Sundararajapuram. Women were given jobs in the production and supply of quality pure gum benzoin (sambrani). 

Published: 25th September 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan| P JAWAHAR

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan| P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Information Technology & Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched a pilot project 'Vaan' in his constituency, to empower women and create a better livelihood for them and those around them. By promoting mass entrepreneurship among women from economically weaker sections of society, Vaan aims to ensure that the BPL families in the Madurai Central Constituency receive a minimum monthly income of Rs 10,000, through the entrepreneurial efforts of their womenfolk.

The first phase of Project Vaan began at Sundararajapuram. Women were given jobs in the production and supply of quality pure gum benzoin (sambrani). The second phase of the initiative was inaugurated on Sunday, at the integrated stitching unit established by Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Madurai Rajmahal donated 25 electric sewing machines to Project Vaan as a part of their CSR initiatives. About 25 women from three women's self-help groups in the community were selected for this, and BPL women were given procurement orders for the production and wholesale supply of shirts, skirts, nighties, and towels.

"After studying the results and outcomes of this model, we are planning to establish more business units across Madurai. Vaan is a beacon of hope for women shackled by poverty and societal constraints," added the IT minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Vaan livelihood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp