79 dengue cases reported in Madurai

MADURAI: Stating that at least 79 dengue cases were reported in September alone, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, P Kumaragurubaran, informed that they have speeded up the preventive measures to curb the spread. He also said around 30 cases more were reported compared to the number of cases last month, adding that no deaths have been reported so far.



"Several measures have been taken to control the number of cases. The local health staff, along with the members of the rapid response team, have been conducting fever camps in all 13 blocks in the rural areas, while one team has been taking care of the cases in the urban areas. The entomology team will hold inspections to control the larval mosquitoes," Kumaragurubaran said.



He further stated that the local bodyworkers and cleaning workers have been asked to clean unhygienic places. Notices will be issued to shop owners or residents who fail to maintain hygiene in their surroundings, and a strict fine will also be imposed on defaulters, he added.



Kumaragurubaran advised people not to practice self-medication but instead urged them to visit the primary health centres or hospitals immediately if they have a fever. "When having a fever, medication and proper hydration for the body is a must. Dengue is a simple fever and people need not worry. However, one has to be aware of it to prevent it," he said and further advised people to cover water containers to prevent Aedes mosquito breeding.



Health officials from the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai said, for the past 10 days, a specific ward with 40 beds has been allotted for tending to dengue cases. The bed count can be increased if the number of cases rises, the officials added.



Number of dengue cases

(Data from GRH)



June 39:

July 37

Aug. 45

Sept. 79



Total -200

