AIADMK-BJP alliance: Vasan, Krishnasamy feel decision may not be final

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami to snap ties with the BJP has drawn mixed reactions from its allies as well as political analysts. While Puthiya Thamizhagam and Tamil Maanila Congress reacted cautiously and expressed their concern over this development, political analysts have differing views.

Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy said, “I don’t think the AIADMK’s decision will be final as far as alliance is concerned. Two months ago, when I met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi, I requested him to come to Chennai and meet the leaders of NDA parties so that coordination among them could be ensured. Had that happened, the situation would have not gone to this level. I don’t know why the BJP’s national leadership was lethargic on this important issue. But I hope the BJP will initiate steps for rapprochement with the AIADMK in the coming days.”

TMC president GK Vasan said, “Alliances getting broken and forming of new alliances happen across the country. Many years ago, DMK leader M Karunanidhi described Congress as a bad companion. Now, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK.” Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “Palaniswami has proved that he is a firm leader in making decisions. It is a loss for BJP at the national level.”

Asked about how the AIADMK’s decision would affect the winning prospects of political parties in Lok Sabha elections, Shyam said, “It is too early to say that. At the outset, AIADMK’s decision seems to help the DMK-led alliance. But there are many vote banks across Tamil Nadu that decide the poll outcome. If PMK decides to join AIADMK alliance, the alliance’s winning in certain pockets will increase.”

Senior journalist GC Shekhar is of the view that Palaniswami’s decision would weaken the AIADMK. “Who will be the PM candidate for the AIADMK now? In 2014, Jaya projected herself as a PM candidate. Now, EPS can’t do that. DMK did not align with any national party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and projected none as PM candidate and the alliance led by that party drew a blank.

Now, in Tamil Nadu, it will be BJP vs DMK due to aggressive politics played by K Annamalai and the AIADMK will face a huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Since already the AIADMK faced many defeats with Palaniswami steering the elections, the results of LS polls will weaken the party more. On the other hand, if BJP wins at least one seat, it will be a big gain for that party.”

JOURNEY TOGETHER

AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa aligned with BJP for the first time in 1998 and shared power with Vajpayee govt

In April 1999, Jayalalithaa withdrew support to the govt

Alliance in 2004 faced rout, Jaya said no more ties again

When Jaya was in hosp in 2016, BJP was accused of intervening in AIADMK’s affairs

In 2019, AIADMK led by EPS formed alliance with BJP

Alliance continued in 2021 Assembly elections

