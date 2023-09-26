Brain-dead patient organs harvested, received state honours in Tamil Nadu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: After the organs of a 43-year-old brain-dead man were harvested for donation, he received state honours on Tuesday in Theni district. He was the first person to receive the state honour after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the funeral of the deceased persons would get state honours.

The deceased is T Vadivel (43), a senior revenue inspector in the Theni collectorate. On Sept 23, he was returning to his home at Chinnamanur around 6:30 p.m. on his motorcycle. While he was crossing near Sapaniyamman Temple in Seelaiyampatti village, a cow hit his motorcycle. He fell down and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Chinnamanur before being shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni for further treatment. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, where doctors declared him brain dead on September 24.

His family gave their consent to the medical department to donate his organs. Hence, his kidneys, liver, skin, and eye were retrieved for transplantation for the patients in Apollo Hospital and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for giving lives to the patients.

In this situation, his body was taken for the last rites in Theni. In the presence of District Revenue Officer R Jeyabharathi, Cumbum MLA N Eramakrishnan, Andipatti MLA Maharajan, the State Minister for Health M Subramanian paid state honour to Vadivel on Tuesday morning.

Following this, while addressing the media, Health Minister Subramanian appreciated the family members for wholeheartedly giving their consent for harvesting the body parts. "Former CM M Karunanidhi announced Sept 23 as Organ Donation Day. Following this, during the organ donation day this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the funeral of the deceased whose organs harvested for donation will henceforth be held with state honours. So, the state government paid its first honour to Vadivel. It will continue in all the districts either by Ministers, District Collector, DRO or RDO," he said.

He further stated that the Tamil Nadu Government will extend all sorts of support to Vadivel's father to recover his eye vision. They were asked to come to Chennai for further treatment.



