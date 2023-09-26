Cauvery row: Farmers seek steps to stop Karnataka bandh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning the bandh called for by Karnataka farmers against the release of Cauvery water on Tuesday, the TN Cauvery farmer's association on Monday urged the state government to take steps through the centre to stop the bandh. PR Pandian, association general secretary, and his supporters staged a protest carrying the national flag on Marina Beach. The CWMA had ordered Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu, and the ruling Congress government in Karnataka had decided to adhere to the SC's directive to follow the CWMA order. Following this, farmers in Karnataka called for a bandh on Tuesday. Pandian said, "Protests building up in Karnataka are in violation of the SC judgment. Farmers in the delta region are a distraught lot as paddy cultivation could not be taken up on 15 lakh acres." He said CM M K Stalin should explain to the centre that it is illegal on the part of the Karnataka government to remain a mute spectator to Tuesday's protest. Pandian, who staged a protest in front of labour statue, was detained by police. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the government for arresting farmers who were protesting peacefully.