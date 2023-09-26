CCMC intensifies dengue prevention measures

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With dengue fever cases rising across the state, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and district public health department have intensified preventive measures.

CMCH dean Dr A Nirmala told TNIE that a special ward with 20 beds has been opened to treat dengue cases, “Currently, five patients are admitted to the ward. Their condition is stable.”

On the other hand, health and CCMC workers are conducting inspections and creating awareness among people about keeping their surroundings clean to prevent the spread of dengue. CCMC commissioner M Prathap said officials have identified Wards 26, 27, 28 and 14 as hot spots where dengue spread is high.

“As these wards have a mix of industrial and residential units, dengue spreads easily here. Earlier we assigned 10 DBC (Domestic Breeding Checking) workers for each of the 100 wards in the city, we have deployed 6 to 7 more workers in each ward. Apart from them, we also have 20 Rapid Response Team personnel each in five zones,” he added.

When asked about the availability of mosquito repellant, Prathap said enough fogging machines were distributed to workers.

