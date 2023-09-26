Home States Tamil Nadu

Constitute high-level committee to protect government property, Madras High Court tells state

He also directed the government to take all appropriate actions, including criminal prosecution, to protect the financial interest of the state and safeguard the poor and voiceless people.

Published: 26th September 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Decrying structural corruption in grabbing valuable government properties, particularly land, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to constitute a high-level committee to identify such properties under illegal occupation and retrieve them.

Justice SM Subramaniam said in the order, “The respondents are directed to appoint a high-level committee to identify the grabbing of government lands, illegalities and irregularities in dealing with the government properties, recovery of arrears of lease rent and unlawful occupation.”

He also directed the government to take all appropriate actions, including criminal prosecution, to protect the financial interest of the state and safeguard the poor and voiceless people. The direction was issued while disposing of a petition filed by Hotel Saravana Bhavan, seeking to revoke a GO passed after DMK came to power cancelling another GO passed during the previous AIADMK government sanctioning allotment of 3.75 acres of government natham poramboke land in Koyambedu revenue village for it.

Refusing to grant the relief, the judge directed the authorities concerned to take possession of the land and utilise it for public cause. Moreover, he ordered criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against all the persons, including the government officials, who are responsible and accountable for grabbing the high-value government properties in Chennai and across the state.

Terming grabbing government land an offence against the state, Justice Subramaniam said legislation to prohibit land grabbing is the need of the hour since there is structural corruption and complicity between the government officials and the political party men in committing the offence. He noted that the court is coming across instances of numerous cases, where not only conditions specified in the revenue standing order have been circumvented, but the entire process of allotting natham land is subverted to assign lands to wealthy, influential and political party men in the society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
corruption illegal occupation AIADMK DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp