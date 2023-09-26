Cops search for ’97 Chennai blast suspect in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officers of Crime Branch (CB-CID) Special Investigation Department (SID), who are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with a bomb-planting case in Chennai in 1997, conducted searches in Coimbatore on Monday.

Sources said M Ayub alias Ashraf Ali (48) was a key operative behind the blast that damaged the compound wall of Vepery police station. He is suspected to be linked to over 10 cases mostly blasts in Chennai, and Thrissur in Kerala, and has evaded police so far.

On Monday, a police team visited Selvapuram in Coimbatore where Ayub lived for a while in his relative’s house and held inquiries with his relatives and neighbours. “Ayub has been absconding since the blast and CB-CID (SID) is handling the investigation. They have filed a petition before the MM -II court, Egmore and the court directed Ayub to be present before the court on or before October 16, 2023,” a police officer said.

