Crestfallen kuruvai farmer dies of heart attack while pumping water

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 47-year-old farmer from Nagapattinam district died of a heart attack while he was pumping water on his farmland on Sunday night. The bereaved family of the deceased farmer, MK Rajkumar of Thiruvaimur village, has said that the 47-year-old was suffering from depression due to losses incurred this kuruvai season.

Farmers from across the district paid their tribute. Condoling the demise of Rajkumar, farmer leaders and politicians, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, reiterated the demand for crop relief to the tune of Rs 35,000 per acre to kuruvai farmers who have been grappling with losses this season. "

After the kuruvai crops he sowed withered, a crestfallen Rajkumar ploughed the irrigated fields using a tractor. He was trying to pump water from the field channel in the evening hours when he collapsed," said S Sathish, cousin of Rajkumar, adding that he was faced with crop loss.

Rajkumar was rushed to the government hospital in Thirukkuvalai, later referred to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital, where died at 9.30 p.m. on Monday. Rajkumar is survived by his wife Roopavathi, aged 42, and son Bharathraj, aged 14.

'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, the leader of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paaathukaapu Sangam, said, "The state government must provide relief for the family of the farmer who died due to crop loss." Edappadi K Palaniswami, meanwhile, took a jibe at the DMK government, condemning them for not heeding the demand for a crop relief of `35,000 per acre to kuruvai farmers faced with crop loss.

