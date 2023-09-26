DMK may have to rework its strategy against AIADMK

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s decision to end the alliance with BJP could mean the ruling DMK has to rework the strategy against its principal rival. DMK’s attack on AIADMK in recent years was centred around the latter’s ties with BJP. AIADMK was termed as BJP’s ‘slaves’ and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin referred to BJP leader Amit Shah as AIADMK’s “owner’.

The narrative may lose steam now and this will give DMK fresh homework in countering its main rival. DMK in recent years has positioned itself as an anti-establishment force against BJP, which is in power at centre, and AIADMK a meek support of the saffron party. This had worked so far well and the DMK-led alliance won in a series of polls.

Veteran political observer D Karthik said with the DMK losing a potent weapon, it has to now focus solely on BJP since the 2024 polls is about who forms the union government. “If the DMK-led alliance were to accuse the AIADMK of any shortcomings in the state solely because of its alliance with BJP, the AIADMK could counter by highlighting the DMK’s past alliances with the Congress, which led to the introduction of NEET and ban on Jallikattu.” On the other hand, AIADMK has to work extra hard to consolidate the anti-incumbency votes and not lose them to BJP.

But, leaders in the DMK-led alliance maintain that they still believe the AIADMK-BJP ties are not really over. D Ravikumar, VCK MP, told TNIE, “I believe their decision may not be permanent. They are primarily concerned with issues related to state leadership. If the national leadership intervenes and addresses these concerns, AIADMK might reconsider its decision.”

Leaders in the DMK-led alliance said Monday’s development will not have any impact on the alliance, at least till 2024 as they are united with a single objective of defeating BJP. Ravikumar said AIADMK lacks clarity on various issues, including its position on BJP.

N Periyasamy, CPI state deputy secretary and former MLA said he believes there is a strong possibility of BJP and AIADMK joining hands again. “I view this as another act in their drama. Their alliance was not broken for the welfare of the state but appears to be based on personal disputes. Even AIADMK and BJP supporters may not believe this.”

K Selvaperunthagai, Congress Assembly floor leader, told TNIE, “Just a few days ago, AIADMK leaders were in Delhi awaiting a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now, they are claiming to have severed ties with BJP.”

However, Durai Vaiko, principal secretary of MDMK, said the development could lead to the elimination of the BJP in the state. “They (BJP) have no proper grounds to seek a vote in the state and will have to compete with NOTA,” he told TNIE.

'Owned by Shah'

DMK used to call AIADMK as BJP’s ‘slave’ and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin referred to BJP leader Amit Shah as ‘owner’ of the AIADMK

