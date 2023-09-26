EPS’ decision to snap ties draws mixed reactions

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami to snap ties with the BJP has drawn mixed reactions from its allies as well as political analysts. While Puthiya Thamizhagam and Tamil Maanila Congress reacted cautiously and expressed their concern over this development, political analysts have differing views.

Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy said, “I don’t think the AIADMK’s decision will be final as far as alliance is concerned. Two months ago, when I met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi, I requested him to come to Chennai and meet the leaders of NDA parties so that coordination among them could be ensured. Had that happened, the situation would have not gone to this level. I don’t know why the BJP’s national leadership was lethargic on this important issue. But I hope the BJP will initiate steps for rapprochement with the AIADMK in the coming days.”

TMC president GK Vasan said, “Alliances getting broken and forming of new alliances happen across the country. When elections approach, firm alliances will be formed. Many years ago, DMK leader M Karunanidhi described Congress as a bad companion. Now, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK.”

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “By deciding to snap ties with BJP as already announced, Palaniswami has proved that he is a firm leader in taking decisions. But it is a big loss for BJP at the national level."

Asked about how the AIADMK's decision would affect the winning prospects of political parties in the Lok Sabha elections, Shyam said, "It is too early to say that. At the outset, AIADMK's decision seems to help the DMK-led alliance. But since there are many vote banks across Tamil Nadu that decide the outcome of elections. Suppose, if the PMK decides to join the AIADMK alliance, then that alliance's winning in certain pockets will increase.”

Senior journalist GC Shekhar is of the view that Palaniswami’s decision would weaken the AIADMK. “Who will be the PM candidate for the AIADMK now? In 2014, Jayalalithaa projected herself as prime ministerial candidate. Now, Palaniswami can’t do that. DMK did not align with any national party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and projected none as PM candidate and the alliance led by that party drew a blank.

Now, in Tamil Nadu, it will be BJP vs DMK due to aggressive politics played by K Annamalai and the AIADMK will face a huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Since already the AIADMK faced many defeats with Palaniswami steering the elections, the results of LS polls will weaken the party more. On the other hand, if BJP wins at least one seat, it will be a big gain for that party.”

CHENNAI: The decision of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami to snap ties with the BJP has drawn mixed reactions from its allies as well as political analysts. While Puthiya Thamizhagam and Tamil Maanila Congress reacted cautiously and expressed their concern over this development, political analysts have differing views. Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy said, “I don’t think the AIADMK’s decision will be final as far as alliance is concerned. Two months ago, when I met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi, I requested him to come to Chennai and meet the leaders of NDA parties so that coordination among them could be ensured. Had that happened, the situation would have not gone to this level. I don’t know why the BJP’s national leadership was lethargic on this important issue. But I hope the BJP will initiate steps for rapprochement with the AIADMK in the coming days.” TMC president GK Vasan said, “Alliances getting broken and forming of new alliances happen across the country. When elections approach, firm alliances will be formed. Many years ago, DMK leader M Karunanidhi described Congress as a bad companion. Now, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK.” Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “By deciding to snap ties with BJP as already announced, Palaniswami has proved that he is a firm leader in taking decisions. But it is a big loss for BJP at the national level."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asked about how the AIADMK's decision would affect the winning prospects of political parties in the Lok Sabha elections, Shyam said, "It is too early to say that. At the outset, AIADMK's decision seems to help the DMK-led alliance. But since there are many vote banks across Tamil Nadu that decide the outcome of elections. Suppose, if the PMK decides to join the AIADMK alliance, then that alliance's winning in certain pockets will increase.” Senior journalist GC Shekhar is of the view that Palaniswami’s decision would weaken the AIADMK. “Who will be the PM candidate for the AIADMK now? In 2014, Jayalalithaa projected herself as prime ministerial candidate. Now, Palaniswami can’t do that. DMK did not align with any national party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and projected none as PM candidate and the alliance led by that party drew a blank. Now, in Tamil Nadu, it will be BJP vs DMK due to aggressive politics played by K Annamalai and the AIADMK will face a huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Since already the AIADMK faced many defeats with Palaniswami steering the elections, the results of LS polls will weaken the party more. On the other hand, if BJP wins at least one seat, it will be a big gain for that party.”