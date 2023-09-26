Five women among 15 new Odhuvars posted to temples across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR & CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday gave away appointment orders to 15 new Odhuvars, including five more women, at temples across the state. The Minister gave away the appointment orders to selected Odhuvars in a function held at the HR& CE Commissioner’s office.

Odhuvars play a vital role in rendering Devaram, Thiruvasagam, Thirumurai Dhivaprabantham and others during worship. Since assuming office, the DMK government has appointed a total of 39 Odhuvars for HR & CE temples.

Among them, 10 are women, with five of them receiving their appointment orders on Monday. Sekarbabu told reporters that 107 Odhuvars are serving in 183 temples, and efforts are on to fill the remaining vacancies. On training for temple priests, he said 11 women have enrolled in Archakar training school, and a total of 117 aspiring candidates have applied for training at centres operated by temples.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin commended Sekarbabu for his efforts in appointing women Odhuvars in temples.

CHENNAI: HR & CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday gave away appointment orders to 15 new Odhuvars, including five more women, at temples across the state. The Minister gave away the appointment orders to selected Odhuvars in a function held at the HR& CE Commissioner’s office. Odhuvars play a vital role in rendering Devaram, Thiruvasagam, Thirumurai Dhivaprabantham and others during worship. Since assuming office, the DMK government has appointed a total of 39 Odhuvars for HR & CE temples. Among them, 10 are women, with five of them receiving their appointment orders on Monday. Sekarbabu told reporters that 107 Odhuvars are serving in 183 temples, and efforts are on to fill the remaining vacancies. On training for temple priests, he said 11 women have enrolled in Archakar training school, and a total of 117 aspiring candidates have applied for training at centres operated by temples.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin commended Sekarbabu for his efforts in appointing women Odhuvars in temples.