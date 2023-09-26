 'Neighbouring villages oppose implementation of water supply scheme in Alavanthankulam'

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Alavanthankulam petitioned the district administration demanding implementation of the drinking water scheme, which was sanctioned earlier, in their village during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.



The village 'nattamai', M Viyagappan, led the petitioners to submit the petition. "Despite a fund of `9.8 lakh being allocated for it, the scheme has not been implemented citing opposition from Nellaithiruthu and Pallikottai residents. Alavanthankulam, Nellaithiruthu and Pallikottai villages have been receiving drinking water through a single pipeline for the past few years. While the residents of the other two villages receive water 24x7, Alavanthankulam villagers are supplied less water, and that too, once in three days," he said.



"We have no other choice but to store the water in pots and tanks, and this sometimes leads to mosquito breeding. Understanding our plight, the Manur Tahsildar allotted funds for laying separate pipelines to our village. A peace meeting was held in 2020 and the other two villages accepted the decision to lay the pipeline. However, they stopped the work when it was underway. This happened due to the lack of police security. The collector should take steps to implement this scheme as soon as possible," Viyagappan demanded. More than 300 people submitted their petitions to the district administration during the meeting.

