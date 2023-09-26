No hostels for PG students at Anna Arignar Government College, many left in the lurch

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A shortage of hostel rooms for postgraduate (PG) students at Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Musiri is compelling some students to halt their studies, several of the affected students have said. A group of PG students seeking accommodation from hostels managed by the BC and SC welfare departments recently met with District Collector M Pradeep Kumar to express their concerns.

Over 1,000 students study at Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Musiri including 700 undergraduate (UG) and 300 PG students. Following the launch of an online application system, students from districts like Dindigul, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi have been enrolling at the college, said a faculty member. Currently, the campus operates four functional hostels, namely BC Men, BC Women, SC Men, and SC Women hostels.

The issue, however, lies with the availability of hostel rooms for PG students. Anbarasan T from Villupuram and Sivakumar C from Pudukkottai, both admitted to the MSc Physics programme, have refrained from attending classes for the past 15 days due to a lack of accommodation facilities. They explained that when they approached the hostels, they were informed that room allocations had already been exhausted immediately after UG admissions.

The students emphasised that without proper living arrangements, they are unable to pursue their studies. Similar concerns were echoed by Kanimozhi P and Kanishka S, who also faced challenges securing accommodation in the SC Women's hostels.

When TNIE contacted the college principal, Murugaraj Pandian, he stated, "The hostels are managed by welfare boards. Nevertheless, we are making every effort to appeal to the SC and BC welfare boards to increase allocations and include PG students. A few years ago, a paid hostel with the capacity to accommodate over 70 students was closed due to financial constraints.

Currently, active measures are being taken to persuade the welfare boards to assume management responsibility. We anticipate that the issue will be solved by next year. For students who have requested accommodation this year, we are making every possible effort to accommodate them."

