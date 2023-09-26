Home States Tamil Nadu

No water connection, students of primary school in TN's Mutharasanallur carry bottles to the toilet

When contacted, school sources said a proposal to set up a water pipeline inside school toilets and construction of a new septic tank has been requested.

Published: 26th September 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The government primary school in Mutharasanallur does not have tap water supply in toilets used by students | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A government primary school in Mutharasanallur gram panchayat has been deprived of a proper water pipeline connection in toilets since its inception, with students forced to carry water bottles every time they use the toilets, rue parents and locals alike. The school, established 40 years ago in the Murugappettai village, has around 25 students at present till Class 5.

Every day the students carry bottles of water to the toilets as the facility lacks water supply, according to locals. Vijaya Kumar M, a parent, studied in the school 30 years ago. He said children feel embarrassed to carry water bottles to toilets. "We have requested for pipeline connection several times but nothing has been done so far.

The school once had good numbers, but now the poor infrastructure is alienating those who want to join there," he stated. P Suresh, another resident of the village, stressed the need for a pipeline connection as the entire Murugappettai village does not have a public toilet. "It is an economically backward area where many don't have toilets in their homes. Children normally defecate in the open on railway tracks," he said.

Suresh also stated that the septic tank near the school toilet is also in poor condition. It can break at any point, he added. When contacted, school sources said a proposal to set up a water pipeline inside school toilets and construction of a new septic tank has been requested. Meanwhile, a district elementary school education official said he would look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government primary school Toilet water pipeline connection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp