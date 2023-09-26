Ram Nagar murder bid:  Two more suspects held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the Ram Nagar murder attempt case, that happened on September 12. The two suffered injuries in the leg and hand while trying to escape police.

According to sources, in a chase with the police, the suspect P Raveendran alias Ravindranath (23) from Kondayampalayam fractured his left leg and right hand while another suspect V Sanjeev Kumar (21) from Keeranatham got his left leg fractured. They were trying to escape from police personnel at Ondipudur and they suddenly jumped from the Rail over the bridge resulting in fractures. Raveendran is the mastermind of the murder attempt case, said G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police. They were admitted to a private hospital at Singanallur.

Raveendran, and his friend Gokul (24), both from Kondayampalayam along with a few others murdered V Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram (22) of Rathinapuri in December 2021 over a gang rivalry. The friends of Sriram murdered Gokul near the combined court complex in Coimbatore city in February 2023. After the incident, Gokul’s wife Lokeswari, his friend Raveendran and a few others had planned to avenge the murder of Gokul.

As per their conspiracy, they assaulted N Ranjith (23) and T Nithish Kumar (21) with deadly weapons at Ram Nagar on September 12 when they were returning from court. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case and five of them sustained injuries while trying to escape police. One of the suspects Jayakumar is also admitted to the hospital.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the Ram Nagar murder attempt case, that happened on September 12. The two suffered injuries in the leg and hand while trying to escape police. According to sources, in a chase with the police, the suspect P Raveendran alias Ravindranath (23) from Kondayampalayam fractured his left leg and right hand while another suspect V Sanjeev Kumar (21) from Keeranatham got his left leg fractured. They were trying to escape from police personnel at Ondipudur and they suddenly jumped from the Rail over the bridge resulting in fractures. Raveendran is the mastermind of the murder attempt case, said G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police. They were admitted to a private hospital at Singanallur. Raveendran, and his friend Gokul (24), both from Kondayampalayam along with a few others murdered V Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram (22) of Rathinapuri in December 2021 over a gang rivalry. The friends of Sriram murdered Gokul near the combined court complex in Coimbatore city in February 2023. After the incident, Gokul’s wife Lokeswari, his friend Raveendran and a few others had planned to avenge the murder of Gokul.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per their conspiracy, they assaulted N Ranjith (23) and T Nithish Kumar (21) with deadly weapons at Ram Nagar on September 12 when they were returning from court. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case and five of them sustained injuries while trying to escape police. One of the suspects Jayakumar is also admitted to the hospital.