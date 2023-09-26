Home States Tamil Nadu

Ram Nagar murder bid:  Two more suspects held

Raveendran is the mastermind of the murder attempt case, said G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police. They were admitted to a private hospital at Singanallur.

Published: 26th September 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore city police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the Ram Nagar murder attempt case, that happened on September 12. The two suffered injuries in the leg and hand while trying to escape police.

According to sources, in a chase with the police, the suspect P Raveendran alias Ravindranath (23) from Kondayampalayam fractured his left leg and right hand while another suspect V Sanjeev Kumar (21) from Keeranatham got his left leg fractured. They were trying to escape from police personnel at Ondipudur and they suddenly jumped from the Rail over the bridge resulting in fractures. Raveendran is the mastermind of the murder attempt case, said G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police. They were admitted to a private hospital at Singanallur.

 Raveendran, and his friend Gokul (24), both from Kondayampalayam along with a few others murdered V Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram (22) of Rathinapuri in December 2021 over a gang rivalry. The friends of Sriram murdered Gokul near the combined court complex in Coimbatore city in February 2023. After the incident, Gokul’s wife Lokeswari, his friend Raveendran and a few others had planned to avenge the murder of Gokul.

As per their conspiracy, they assaulted N Ranjith (23) and T Nithish Kumar (21) with deadly weapons at Ram Nagar on September 12 when they were returning from court. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case and five of them sustained injuries while trying to escape police. One of the suspects Jayakumar is also admitted to the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nagar murder attempt case Gang rivalry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp