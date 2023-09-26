Samba cultivation in Madurai lies at the mercy of NE monsoon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Though several weeks have passed since the samba season commenced in the district, many farmers are yet to begin the paddy cultivation owing to irrigation concerns. According to the meteorological department, 98.5 mm of rainfall was expected for Madurai in September, but the district has received only 78.4 mm so far.



Usually, the second season (samba) of paddy cultivation begins in early September and the work should have intensified by now. However, farmers are still waiting for decent rainfall and the arrival of water from Vaigai River to begin sowing. Official sources said the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam remains below 120 feet.



Sources from the water resources department said the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam remains below 120 feet. "Meanwhile, the Vaigai dam storage is 48.59 feet. Both reservoirs together have 3.2 TMC of water and water can be released for agriculture only if the total storage touches 6 TMC. The situation is likely to improve following the arrival of monsoon in October," they added.



In the previous grievance meeting, the farmers had urged the authorities to declare the district as drought-hit. Honorary president of Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers Association MP Raman said the kuruvai cultivation has also failed due to a shortage of water. "The kuruvai crops standing on 1,200 hectares at present in the maturing stage, are in desperate need of water. Hence, we request the state government to announce the district as drought-hit and provide financial assistance to the farmers," he added.

A senior official from the agriculture department said only those farmers who have prominent water sources have begun samba cultivation. The department has also been encouraging farmers to cultivate millet instead of rice as the millet crops require comparatively less amount of water.

