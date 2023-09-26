Home States Tamil Nadu

SCs accuse Palakkarai police of caste discrimination, not registering woman-missing case

An SC family from Sengulam colony alleged that a case is yet to be registered on a missing-person complaint given to the Palakkarai police on September 3.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
TIRUCHY:  Functionaries of the Adi Thamizhar Thozhilalar Peravai on Monday held a protest at the collectorate, condemning alleged police atrocity, caste discrimination and official apathy towards an SC family in connection with a missing-person complaint. 

An SC family from Sengulam colony alleged that a case is yet to be registered on a missing-person complaint given to the Palakkarai police on September 3. A 21-year-old SC woman, Devadasini M, reportedly went missing on the day, following which her family approached Palakkarai police. 

“Instead of registering a case, SI Vinoth humiliated us. It has been nearly a month since my daughter went missing,” said M Anshuyadevi, mother of Devadasini, accusing Vinoth of official apathy and ill-treatment. “On September 19, when my son Thamizhazhagan and I again went to the station, the SI hurled casteist slur at my son, and kicked him with his boots,” Anshuyadevi alleged.  

Thamizhazhagan was treated at MGMGH Tiruchy, sources said. Feeling humiliated, Arunkumar, another family member, tried to die by suicide and are being treated, sources said. M Arivazhagan, district secretary of Adi Thamizhar Thozhilalar Peravai, said the SI must be booked under SC/ST Act. When contacted, DCP, Tiruchy North, Anbu,  said, “We have not received any such complaint. We will launch an inquiry once we receive a complaint.”

