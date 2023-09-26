Home States Tamil Nadu

 'Take action against Nazareth police for filing bogus case'

THOOTHUKUDI:  Stating that Nazareth police registered a bogus case against her husband over brewing illicit arrack, a 36-year-old woman petitioned the district collector on Monday.

In her petition, C Amutha of Prakasapuram said police officials are colluding with Manthiramoorthy, who has enmity towards her husband Chinnathurai.

The petition further said the police registered another false case against him over damaged CCTV cameras at Manthiramoorthy's garden. "On September 18, when Sathankulam police came with a summon, the dog belonging to Chinnathurai barked at the police officials. Nazareth police registered another FIR against him for instigating dogs to chase the police," read the petition, which sought action against constable Vikranth, sub-inspectors David and Suresh, and to withdraw all bogus cases.
 
Meanwhile, VCK member Manikandaraja said 55 families of Hindu Paraiyar families residing at Pandiyapuram in Kulayankarisal village have no separate cremation ground. "Of this, 22 families do not have a patta land. The district administration must consider the petition and provide them with the basic needs," it added. Residents of Velayuthapuram in Puthukulam village near Sathankulam urged the collector to address drinking water shortage prevailing for the past six months.

