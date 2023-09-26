Tamil Nadu: Life sentence for four in connection with a murder

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Additional District and Sessions Court in Dindigul sentenced four persons to life term imprisonment and acquitted two others in a murder case that happened in 2016.



Additional District and Sessions Judge AK Mehbub Ali Khan awarded life sentences for A Jeba alias Jebastin (29), A John Vivek alias Mani (29), J Joyson (28) and C Sebastian Ashok (29), all hailing from Muthalagupatti in the Dindigul district, and acquitted K Ajith Prabakaran (27) and A Anthony David Penito alias Dani (29) from the case.



Police said Jeba's minor brother had eloped with a minor girl in 2016, but her relative Dhakshanamoorthy brought her back. "However, the minors eloped again, which resulted in a complaint being lodged in AWPS in June 2016 against the elopement. Following this, the minor boy gave an undertaking that he would not pursue the minor girl. Upset with this, the minor girl ended her life. However, the boy and others, believing that Dakshanamoorthy must have murdered her and presented it as a suicide blamed Dakshanamoorthy and Sakthivel for the death. Following this, Dakshnanamoorthy was murdered by a group of eight, including the minor boy. Dindigul Town South police registered a case against eight, including two juveniles, for murdering Dhakshanamoorthy on September 10, 2016, in the night hours. Later, Sakthivel was also murdered, which is a separate case," the police said.



Hearing the case on Monday, the court awarded a life sentence to the four accused persons, and imposed a fine of `10,000 on them, and acquitted two others from the case. Two more juveniles in conflict with the law, and involved in the case are being dealt with by JJB.

DINDIGUL: Additional District and Sessions Court in Dindigul sentenced four persons to life term imprisonment and acquitted two others in a murder case that happened in 2016. Additional District and Sessions Judge AK Mehbub Ali Khan awarded life sentences for A Jeba alias Jebastin (29), A John Vivek alias Mani (29), J Joyson (28) and C Sebastian Ashok (29), all hailing from Muthalagupatti in the Dindigul district, and acquitted K Ajith Prabakaran (27) and A Anthony David Penito alias Dani (29) from the case. Police said Jeba's minor brother had eloped with a minor girl in 2016, but her relative Dhakshanamoorthy brought her back. "However, the minors eloped again, which resulted in a complaint being lodged in AWPS in June 2016 against the elopement. Following this, the minor boy gave an undertaking that he would not pursue the minor girl. Upset with this, the minor girl ended her life. However, the boy and others, believing that Dakshanamoorthy must have murdered her and presented it as a suicide blamed Dakshanamoorthy and Sakthivel for the death. Following this, Dakshnanamoorthy was murdered by a group of eight, including the minor boy. Dindigul Town South police registered a case against eight, including two juveniles, for murdering Dhakshanamoorthy on September 10, 2016, in the night hours. Later, Sakthivel was also murdered, which is a separate case," the police said. Hearing the case on Monday, the court awarded a life sentence to the four accused persons, and imposed a fine of `10,000 on them, and acquitted two others from the case. Two more juveniles in conflict with the law, and involved in the case are being dealt with by JJB.