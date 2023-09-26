Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu truckers told to avoid Bengaluru today

“On Monday morning, seven TN trucks were attacked in Bengaluru and a driver suffered an injury in his eye,” C Dhanraj, president of SLOF added.

Published: 26th September 2023 07:42 AM

By Express News Service

SALEM:  After seven trucks were attacked in Bengaluru on Monday, the State Lorry Owners Federation (SLOF) advised truckers from Tamil Nadu not to operate through Bengaluru on Tuesday in view of the proposed bandh over the Cauvery water sharing issue. 

Speaking to reporters, C Dhanraj, president of SLOF, said, “Several political parties in Karnataka have called for a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu trucks to and from northern states via Karnataka should not enter the state on the day. The trucks should be stopped safely at the border till the bandh ends.”

“On Monday morning, seven TN trucks were attacked in Bengaluru and a driver suffered an injury in his eye,” he added. As of Monday morning, the water inflow to Mettur dam was 8,181 cusecs and storage was 37.85 feet against its capacity of 120 feet. A total of 6,500 cusecs of water was released for delta irrigation.

