TNIE impact: Seven years on, TN passes G.O. for land acquisition for Madurai-Thoothukudi BG line

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Seven years after floating tenders for the Madurai-Thoothukudi new broad gauge (BG) line work, the state government has finally passed a G.O. for acquiring land for the project in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. This comes after TNIE reported about the long delay under the title 'Railway BG work, no word from the state on land acquisition yet' on September 2.



The new BG line project will be implemented between Thiruparankundram and Milavittan via Aruppukottai. Already, the Southern Railway has completed work on 32.5 km of the 143.5 km line. Of this, the 18.5-km stretch from Milavittan to Melamarudur was commissioned on March 2, 2022. Further, the Thoothukudi district administration had received a G.O for acquiring 330 hectares, and the process is underway. However, the government has yet to hand over around 340 hectares and 92 hectares in Virudhunagar and Madurai districts respectively.



On September 22, Additional Chief Secretary to the State Government K Phanindra Reddy passed a G.O for acquiring the land, including private patta plots and government poramboke lands, in these districts. The land parcels will be acquired under the Industrial Purposes Act, 1997. The G.O. also directed both district administrations to appoint 78 special staff to undertake the land acquisition works.



The undue delay in passing the G.O. came to light after RTI activist Varathan Ananthappan recently submitted a petition to the Public Information Officer of Virudhunagar seeking information regarding the broad gauge line work. "After TNIE reported about the delay, the state government has now passed the G.O. In February 2023, the railway allotted `114 crore for the work. Authorities of Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi districts need to expedite measures to acquire the land," Ananthappan said.



Dakshin Railway Employees Union joint secretary R Sankara Narayanan welcomed the G.O and said the project will hugely benefit Aruppukottai and Vilathikulam residents. "The union government needs to allot more funds for the creation of railway stations in the new routes," he said.

