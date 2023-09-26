Two held for attacking family during prayer in Tamil Nadu's Chennimalai

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chennimalai police arrested two persons in connection with the recent attack on a Christian family on Monday shortly after the chief of the social justice monitoring committee Suba Veerapandian held inquiries with the victims.

After meeting the affected family, Suba Veerapandian told media persons that the state government would take action against the suspects. On September 17, a group of 30 people barged into the house of Samuel (34) at Kathakkudi Kadu village near Chennimalai and assaulted the family for allegedly playing religious music loudly despite requests made earlier to reduce the volume.

Suba Veerapandian said. “The attack was carried out by a gang of about 30 people under the guidance of a Hindu front. A case was registered by police. On Monday, I spoke to the district collector and superintendent of police and also met with the affected family. Such violence should definitely be suppressed. This is not just an attack on minorities. There is an intention to create a headache for the Tamil Nadu government through this attack. A report on the incident will be submitted to the government on Wednesday. "

A little while later, Chennimalai police arrested two suspects. The suspects were identified as Chinnasamy, his sons Gokulan and Prabhu, Samuel’s neighbour Tamilselvan. While Gokulan and Chinnasamy have got anticipatory bail. Prabhu and Tamilselvan were taken into custody.

