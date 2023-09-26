‘Vasthu-smitten’ Tangedco officials shift sub-station entrance in Thennampalayam

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a bizarre move, officials shifted the entrance to the TANGEDCO substation at Thennampalayam allegedly citing vasthu, putting the lives of customers at risk as they now have to walk under high voltage lines to pay bills. As the change drew sharp criticism from activists and public,

TANGEDCO officials denied the vasthu angle and said the entry was changed due to stray dog menace.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist A Saravanan said, “When we visited the substation, we found the entrance (South side), where we usually paid the bill, closed and officials asked us to come through another entrance (South West Side) to the office, where we had to walk under head wires having a capacity of 22,000 KV. When asked about it, the officials said they closed the entrance on the south side due to Vaastu, which was ordered by higher officials.”

Another activist KAK Krishnaswamy said, “Consumers can easily access the Sub Station through the entrance on the south side, as it is only 20 meters away from the facility. But with the southwest entrance, people are forced to walk 300 metres to reach the collection centre.”

However, TANGEDCO dismissed the claims. An official of TANGEDCO (Tiruppur division) said, “There isn’t any vaastu behind the closure. The entrance (South Side) is located near the fishing market of Thennampalayam. So, a large number of dogs are roaming in front of the substation, posing a risk to consumers. So, the officials closed the gate. Besides, the road to the entrance has a lot of potholes. We have informed the Tiruppur city corporation about this. Regarding the high voltage lines in the other entrance, we will resolve the issue at the earliest.”

