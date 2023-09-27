1,000 special medical camps to be held across Tamil Nadu on October 1

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Health M Subramanian said as many as 1,000 special medical camps will be held across the state on October 1 in order to prevent dengue and seasonal fever, during the press meeting held at the airport on Tuesday.



While addressing the press, Subramanian said with the onset of rain in the state, more number of fever cases are being reported in the districts, including Tirunelveli, Sengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Kancheepuram. "We have instructed medical teams to provide immediate treatment to those with fever. We have also planned to conduct 1,000 special medical camps across the state on October 1 in order to prevent dengue and seasonal fever. Apart from this, the medical teams have been creating awareness of fever across the state, in which 476 mobile medical teams are involved in the programme. Further, 805 RBSK mobile medical teams have been asked to conduct awareness camps and provide immediate treatment to students in schools across the state," he said.



He further stated that, apart from this, school heads have been asked to report any fever cases in students to the nearby Primary Health Centres. "Schools have been asked to keep their campuses clean and get rid of stagnant water that may become a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. Earlier, on September 16, a special meeting was held, which was presided over by the chief secretary to the government, for preventing dengue and seasonal diseases in the state," the minister added.

