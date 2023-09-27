Be alert, LS poll in 8 months: CM Stalin to cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting with senior police officials of the state to maintain peace and law and order. He told the officials to remain extremely alert over the next eight months as parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2024.

“During the past few months, certain media channels and newspapers have said that crimes are on the rise in the state. But, statistics show that crime cases have actually come down when compared to last year. Police officials in charge of districts must share the right information with the media to avoid misinterpretations,” Stalin said.

He also told the officials to work with more vigil and share intelligence inputs with different departments of the police force. He also told police personnel to work closely with revenue officials. Speaking about Pocso cases, Stalin said the officials must ensure that a charge sheet is filed within 60 days of registering a case.

Safety of women, kids

“The use of technology must ensure the safety of women and children. Officials should see to it that police personnel protect the identity of child victims and provide safe space for victims when they approach a police station,” he said. Stalin asked the police to monitor the social media handles of people since rumours lead to violence.

