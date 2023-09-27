Cauvery panel asks Karnataka to give 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs for 18 days from September 26. The committee asked Karnataka to ensure that water of the stated quantity is realised by Tamil Nadu at the Biligundlu measuring station on the interstate border.

Official sources said the Tamil Nadu government sought 12,500 cusecs for 15 days to save standing crops in delta districts but Karnataka officials opposed it citing drought-like condition in many parts of the state.

The committee, after considering the 53% shortfall in inflow in four Karnataka reservoirs, gave the direction to release 3,000 cusecs. The Cauvery Water Management Authority will take a final call soon.

During the meeting, Karnataka officials said 161 taluks in the state were hit by severe drought and 34 taluks faced moderate drought. Of these, 32 severely affected taluks and 15 moderately affected taluks fall in the Cauvery basin and no more water could be released by the state to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka officials said.

TN officials said though Karnataka could not release the entire quantity of water stipulated for the June-to-September period, at least the seven tmcft of water due for September should be released. To ensure this, 12,500 cusecs should be released for 15 days, they said. Also, 20.22 tmcft of water due for October should be released without any delay, TN officials said. After considering the contentions of both parties, the CWRC ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water for 18 days to TN from September 28.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, WRD Minister Duraimurugan said as per the directions, Karnataka should release 5,000 cusecs of water per day for 15 days from September 13. “This means the 15-day period ends tomorrow. Despite protests in Bengaluru, Karnataka is releasing water,” he said.

The minister said notwithstanding the demonstrations, the SC verdict should be complied with. He requested people to ponder over what would happen to the apex court’s authority if everyone started holding demonstrations against its judgment. The court should also decide on addressing the opposition to its verdict, Duraimurugan said.

