Chennai to get Disneyland-like theme park 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government envisages setting up a large amusement park, on the lines of global theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios in the US, on at least 100 acres on the outskirts of Chennai.

The park to be developed with private participation is among the initiatives proposed in the ‘Tourism Policy 2023’ released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. The policy aims to turn Tamil Nadu into the most attractive experiential destination in Asia through multi-pronged goals.

Over the next five years, the state aims to attract Rs 20,000 crore investment and facilitate the skill development of three lakh people in the sector. Through the policy, which gives the tourism sector industry status for the first time, the state aims to generate at least 12% of its annual Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) annually through the tourism sector.

Among other major proposals is the plan to establish recreational facilities in popular tourist destinations such as Chennai, Ooty, Rameshwaram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore. The proposed amenities will include theme parks, golf courses, sports facilities, and recreation centres.

The state also will promote homestays in rural areas where tourists and visitors can stay with local families to experience their daily routine, traditions, customs, and cuisine. The projects will be given special incentives under homestay schemes and shall be promoted on tourism websites.

The main thrust of the policy is to encourage private sector participation in tourism. The state tourism department will adopt investor-friendly measures and provide support and incentives to MSME-equivalent units in the sector to encourage growth and attract investments.

Ensuring safety of kids, women at tourist spots is a top priority

To enhance effective public-private partnerships, the department will define the roles of public and private entities and focus on policy formulation, marketing, regulation, investment and service quality. TN will also provide incentives to support enterprises and projects.

The tourism department will constitute a tourism facilitation cell to monitor and promote investment. State Tourism Awards will be presented to various stakeholders annually as part of the World Tourism Day Celebrations.

Tourism minister K Ramachandran received the first copy of the policy which will be valid for five years. Special care shall be taken to ensure the safety of women and child tourists through the deployment of women staff at all tourist police stations. Ample lighting and installation of CCTVs will be part of the guidelines

Industry status for tourism

‘Tourism Policy 2023’ released on Tuesday aims to convert TN into the most attractive experiential destination in Asia. By giving the tourism sector industry status for the first time, the state aims to generate 12% of its annual GSDP through the tourism sector

