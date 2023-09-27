Home States Tamil Nadu

Decomposed bodies of man, woman with hands tied found in Erode

The body of the woman was found with her head severed and hands tied behind her back. The man’s body was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied behind his back, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The decomposed bodies of a man and woman, with hands tied behind their back, were recovered near a farmland at Ponmudi village in Perundurai on Tuesday evening. Police identified the deceased as S Deepan Raj (25) and S Kalaiselvi (38) of Ponmudi village.

According to sources, Perundurai police received information about the decomposed bodies and went to the spot. The body of the woman was found with her head severed and hands tied behind her back. The man’s body was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied behind his back, police said.

Superintendent of Police G Jawahar inspected the spot. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. The forensic team seized a knife near a tree. “Villagers passing by saw the bodies and informed us. Based on a preliminary investigation, we identified the victims as Deepan Raj and Kalaiselvi. Deepan Raj was a bachelor and Kalaivani was married and had two children,” police said.

Both went missing from the village on September 20. The two bodies were recovered in a decomposed state on Tuesday. "We suspect they were murdered. Their connection and how they got there is not yet known. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway.” a police officer added.

