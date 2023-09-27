DMK councillor arrested for attacking Hindu Munnani functionary, SI

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation DMK councillor and his friend were arrested by the Pettai police for allegedly attacking a Hindu Munnani functionary and Sub-Inspector who attempted to stop their fight between the trio on Tuesday.



"The DMK councillor Sheik Mansoor and Hindu Munnani's Pettai area vice president Ayyappan had a previous enmity. On Monday night, Ayyappan was standing in the Town Katchi Mandapam area when Mansoor and his friend Khani arrived there.

Mansoor and Ayyappan got into a quarrel. As the quarrel intensified, Mansoor and Khani attacked Ayyappan. Sub-Inspector Chelladurai who was patrolling the area attempted to stop the fight. However, he was also attacked by the duo. Ayyappan and Chelladura, who got injured in the incident, were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment," said sources. The Pettai police registered a case in this connection and arrested Mansoor and Khani.



DMK man among 4 detained under Goondas Act



The city police detained four accused persons - Vigneshwar, Ajithkumar, Paramaraj, and Balamurugan alias Prabhu - under the Goondas Act in the alleged murder case of BJP functionary Jagan. The detention order was passed by Pravesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Full Additional Charge), Tirunelveli. Prabhu is a functionary of DMK Tirunelveli city unit.

