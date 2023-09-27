Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK councillor arrested for attacking Hindu Munnani functionary, SI

Sub-Inspector Chelladurai who was patrolling the area attempted to stop the fight. However, he was also attacked by the duo

Published: 27th September 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

police cutody, assault, illegal detention

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Tirunelveli corporation DMK councillor and his friend were arrested by the Pettai police for allegedly attacking a Hindu Munnani functionary and Sub-Inspector who attempted to stop their fight between the trio on Tuesday.

"The DMK councillor Sheik Mansoor and Hindu Munnani's Pettai area vice president Ayyappan had a previous enmity. On Monday night, Ayyappan was standing in the Town Katchi Mandapam area when Mansoor and his friend Khani arrived there.

Mansoor and Ayyappan got into a quarrel. As the quarrel intensified, Mansoor and Khani attacked Ayyappan. Sub-Inspector Chelladurai who was patrolling the area attempted to stop the fight. However, he was also attacked by the duo. Ayyappan and Chelladura, who got injured in the incident, were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment," said sources. The Pettai police registered a case in this connection and arrested Mansoor and Khani.

DMK man among 4 detained under Goondas Act

The city police detained four accused persons - Vigneshwar, Ajithkumar, Paramaraj, and Balamurugan alias Prabhu - under the Goondas Act in the alleged murder case of BJP functionary Jagan. The detention order was passed by Pravesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Full Additional Charge), Tirunelveli. Prabhu is a functionary of DMK Tirunelveli city unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli DMK Hindu Munnani functionary Attack Goondas Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp