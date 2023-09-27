DMK women’s rights conference to be held in Chennai on October 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has proposed to conduct a women’s rights conference on October 14, urging the centre to take steps to immediately implement the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.’

According to a press statement from Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and women leaders from the INDIA alliance like Mehbooba Mufti and Supriya Sule will take part in the conference to be organised at YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

CM M K Stalin will preside over the conference, which will be organised to mark the birth centenary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi Referring to the women’s bill, Kanimozhi said, “It has been announced that it would come into effect from 2029, and that is uncertain. This conference will, therefore, call upon the centre to take steps to immediately implement 33% reservation for women which has become a compulsion.”

Stalin, dispensing the Dravidian model of governance, is taking forward Karunanidhi’s initiatives for women's development by introducing several schemes such as free bus travel passes and appointing women as temple priests, Kanimozhi added.

(With inputs from agency)

